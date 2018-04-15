Hamad Al Ketbi: Khorfakkan New Road the most important event in Sharjah

He stressed that the inauguration of Sharjah – Khorfakkan Road is the most important event in the Emirate of Sharjah as it links Sharjah City with Khorfakkan.

Al-Kutbi added that the follower of the stages of the project feels the significance of this great national work planned by His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah more than fourteen years ago to be inaugurated in the presence of a large crowd of people.

He went on to describe the Sharjah – Khorfakkan Road as the lifeline for both cities, adding that despite the obstacles and difficulties faced the implementation of the project, His Highness’ strong will, determination and clear vision overcame the challenge and linked the two regions and bridged the distance.

Al Ketbi expressed the happiness of the people of the Emirate of Sharjah at this new road, articulating Sharjah Ruler’s keenness to provide decent life for the citizens of Khor Fakkan and meet their needs.