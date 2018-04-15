Abdullah Khalifa Al Sabousi: Dreams come true

Al Sabousi expressed gratitude to His Highness for approving Eastern Region development projects and inauguration of the five tunnels linking Shis to Khorfakkan, Al Rafisa Dam rest house and Dafta Bridge, as part of the Sharjah – Khorfakkan road project, as well as opening the longest tunnel in the Middle East.

In an exclusive statement to “Sharjah 24”, Al Sabousi congratulated the citizens of Khorfakkan and the neighbouring areas for His Highness’ generous grants, thus turning dreams into reality.