Abdullah Khalifa Al Sabousi: Dreams come true

  • Sunday 15, April 2018 in 6:10 PM
Sharjah 24: Abdullah Khalifa Al Sabousi, Director of the Department of Islamic Affairs in Sharjah deeply thanked His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah for his limitless and generous grants aimed at providing citizens and residents of Sharjah with decent and dignified life.
Al Sabousi expressed gratitude to His Highness for approving Eastern Region development projects and inauguration of the five tunnels linking Shis to Khorfakkan, Al Rafisa Dam rest house and Dafta Bridge, as part of the Sharjah – Khorfakkan road project, as well as opening the longest tunnel in the Middle East.
 
In an exclusive statement to “Sharjah 24”, Al Sabousi congratulated the citizens of Khorfakkan and the neighbouring areas for His Highness’ generous grants, thus turning dreams into reality.