Maj. Gen. Al Shamsi thanks Sharjah Ruler for his support of police force, salary increase

Maj. Gen. Al Shamsi said that the grant comes in line with His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah’s continuous support for the Sharjah Police and his keenness to provide a decent living for the employees and members of their families, who renew the pledge to move forward with the utmost efforts and energies, in accordance with the directives of His Highness and in pursuit of his aspirations towards enhancing security and stability under his wise leadership.