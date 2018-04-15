Maj. Gen. Al Shamsi thanks Sharjah Ruler for his support of police force, salary increase

  • Sunday 15, April 2018 in 5:40 PM
  • Major General Saif Al Zari Al Shamsi, Commander-in-Chief of Sharjah Police
    Major General Saif Al Zari Al Shamsi, Commander-in-Chief of Sharjah Police
Sharjah 24: Major General Saif Al Zari Al Shamsi, Commander-in-Chief of Sharjah Police expressed thanks, appreciation and gratitude to His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah for his generous grant and directives for salary hike by 10 per cent retroactively from the start of January this year for non-Emirati employees working for Sharjah Police.
Maj. Gen. Al Shamsi said that the grant comes in line with His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah’s continuous support for the Sharjah Police and his keenness to provide a decent living for the employees and members of their families, who renew the pledge to move forward with the utmost efforts and energies, in accordance with the directives of His Highness and in pursuit of his aspirations towards enhancing security and stability under his wise leadership.