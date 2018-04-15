Sharjah Ruler’s hot air Balloon participates at Lithuania Int’l Balloon Festival in July

Captain Pilot Abdulaziz Nasser Al Mansouri, President of the UAE Hot Air Balloon said that the team has received an official invitation to participate in the balloon of His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah at the Festival of Lithuania, which is one of the largest international balloons festivals in Europe this year, based on the great success achieved by the balloon of His Highness during the previous posts, during which the team received great appreciation and admiration from the European public.



The participation of the Emirates balloon in Lithuania is also the second of its kind in the European series after the great success of the participation of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan.



Al Mansouri explained that the upcoming participation will be accompanied by high altitudes that exceed the regular flight, which requires high skill and precision, for the large number of balloons, which reaches 100, including countries from Italy, Austria, Switzerland, Germany and Russia.