Rashed Al Mehyan: Sharjah – Khorfakkan Road reflects the development on education

Al Mehyan thanked the generous grant of His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah for the inauguration of the new Sharjah – Khorfakkan Road and the 10% increase in the salaries of non-Emirati employees working in the Government of Sharjah with retroactive effect as of January 2018.

Al Mehyan concluded that this gesture reflects the generosity of His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah and his keenness to provide the requirements of a decent life for all. It also positively reflects the development on education through providing several road services and promoting stability for the resident family.