Thabet Al Tarifi: Sharjah Ruler grant enhances job loyalty

  • Sunday 15, April 2018 in 1:29 PM
  • Thabet Salem Al Tarifi
    Thabet Salem Al Tarifi
Sharjah24: Thabet Salem Al Tarifi, Director-General of the Sharjah Municipality, praised the Sharjah Ruler grant’s for increasing the salaries of non-UAE employees of the Sharjah Government, thanked His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah for this grant, and His Highness contribution to provide a decent life for all Sharjah Government employees’.
Thabet Salem Al Tarifi added that, " His Highness the Ruler is keen to ensure the social and family stability of non-citizens employees of the Sharjah Government, and give all their living needs to provide them with the ingredients of a decent life, which motivates them to continue to work and produce hand in hand with their fellow citizens, and enhance their job loyalty within their government institutions.”
 
Director-General of the Sharjah Municipality confirmed that His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah grant’s on his sons of non-citizens employees makes us all feel more responsible for our work to offer our utmost effort with all sincerity.”