Thabet Al Tarifi: Sharjah Ruler grant enhances job loyalty

Thabet Salem Al Tarifi added that, " His Highness the Ruler is keen to ensure the social and family stability of non-citizens employees of the Sharjah Government, and give all their living needs to provide them with the ingredients of a decent life, which motivates them to continue to work and produce hand in hand with their fellow citizens, and enhance their job loyalty within their government institutions.”

Director-General of the Sharjah Municipality confirmed that His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah grant’s on his sons of non-citizens employees makes us all feel more responsible for our work to offer our utmost effort with all sincerity.”