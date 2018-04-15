SLC branches open registrations for Danat Exhibition

Entry is open to businesswomen and female entrepreneurs who run small, medium and large scale enterprises to make the most of the leading platform this exhibition offers to showcase their products and introduce their business to visitors.

The ‘Danat’ Exhibition also offers participants a podium to share ideas and opinions about enterprises that they want to launch and receive real-time feedback on the feasibility of these ideas. The event aims to support women’s skills and empower business women and female entrepreneurs, foster the culture of innovation and creativity among them, as well as showcase products that cater to the needs and requirements of women and girls.

Amna Al Shanasi, Manager of SLC Branches, said: “Organising this exhibition corresponds with the eagerness of the SLC Branches to elevate the status of women and girls and offer them a platform to showcase their products, and exchange ideas and views about ways to develop businesses and enterprises regardless of their size. The exhibition also allows participants the opportunity to acquaint themselves with the best practices and methods for marketing their products.”

“We expect that the second edition of the exhibition will see a huge turnout due to the resounding success of its first edition, in terms of the number of participants, products and enterprises. We, therefore, invite women and productive families to sign up for the exhibition and make the most of opportunities offered by the event, which would play a great role in formulating ideas, developing enterprises and enhancing the chances of their success,” she added.

For registration and participation at the “Danat” Exhibition ladies may call 06 506 7202 to send them inquires via WhatsApp at 0097156 416 9713.

Sharjah Ladies Club was founded in line with the directives of Her Highness Sheikha Jawaher bint Mohammed Al Qasimi, wife of His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah and Chairperson of Supreme Council for Family Affairs. The club has become one of the most unique recreational clubs in the UAE.

Given the resounding success SLC has achieved, 10 branches were established across the emirate’s Eastern and Central regions. SLC’s branches are available in Khorfakkan, Kalba, Dibba Al Hosn, Wadi Al Helo, Al Dhaid, Al Batayeh, Mleiha, Al Hamriyah, Al Thamid and Al Madam.