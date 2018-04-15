Sultan Yacoub Al Mansouri: Sharjah – Khorfakkan Road turns dreams into reality

In an exclusive statement to “Sharjah 24”, Al Mansouri confirmed that Sharjah – Khorfakkan Road turns the dreams into a reality, having great impact on the Emiratis and residents.

Al Mansouri said that the new Road will bring the journey time from Sharjah to Khorfakkan to just 45 minutes and will ease the transport burden on public, achieving further economic and tourism development.

Commenting on the event, Al Mansouri lauded the opening of Al-Rafisa Dam Rest House, which is an important tourist destination.

Al Mansouri concluded to thank His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah for his generous grant for the Emiratis and residents.