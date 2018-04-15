Mohammed bin Hulais: Sharjah – Khorfakkan Road enhances the economic growth

Bin Hulais also lauded His Highness’ keenness to provide a decent life for citizens and residents in the emirate of Sharjah.

In an exclusive statement to “Sharjah 24”, Bin Hulais confirmed that the new project promotes the economic growth of the emirate, opens the urbanisation and tourism development prospects, and shortens the distances.

Commenting on this significant achievement made by the Government of Sharjah, Mohammed Abdullah bin Hulais thanked His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah for providing a decent life for the people of Khorfakkan. Bin Hulais also praised His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah’s direction of 10% salary increase for non-Emirati Gov’t employees, which enhances the career stability and ensures a happy society.