Maj. Gen. Al-Shamsi: The new Khorfakkan road a generous grant from Sharjah Ruler

  • Sunday 15, April 2018 in 12:39 AM
Sharjah24: Major General Saif Al Zari Al Shamsi, Commander-in-Chief of Sharjah Police said that the new Sharjah -Khorfakkan road is generous grant by His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, for the citizens of the Eastern Region.
Maj. Gen. Al Shamsi thanked His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah for his inauguration of the project.
 
"I would like to congratulate the citizens of the Eastern Region in general and the people of Khorfakkan in particular for this achievement which will greatly contribute to providing them with decent and dignified life," said Major General Al Shamsi. 
 
"This proves His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah's interest in providing all aspects of good life for his citizens,” Al Shamsi added pointing out that this project will facilitate the process of moving from Sharjah to Khorfakkan and vice versa, wishing safety to all. 