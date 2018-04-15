Khalifa Al Tunaiji: Sharjah Ruler keen to provide decent life for citizens

In an exclusive statement to “Sharjah 24”, Al-Tunaiji said that this day holds a lot of sense of joy and pleasure for the people of Sharjah in general and the people of Khorfakkan in particular. He blessed the opening of the last tunnels of Khorfakkan-Sharjah project, which will raise the standard of living for both citizens and residents.

He went on to stress that His Highness’ visit to the region and the opening of the Khorfakkan Road and the Al Rafisa Dam, as well as his announcement of a number of projects in Khorfakkan, are all in the interest of citizens and residents and a facilitating element for citizens’ life and achievement of their aspirations.

He explained that the directives of His Highness to bear the rentals of a number of Emirati families in Khorfakkan are under immediate implementation.