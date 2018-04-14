Khalid Al Midfa: Khorfakkan Road, the largest development projects in Sharjah

Al Midfa said that Khorfakkan Road project wouldn’t have been possible had it not been given the utmost care and attention of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah.

He added that the accomplishment of the project comes in line with His Highness' strategic directives to develop infrastructure, simulate the latest urban lifestyles in developed cities, and provide internationally standard- sustainable service facilities.

He went on to affirm that the new project serves many sectors and supports the Authority’s efforts towards Sharjah tourism Vision 2021, which aims to increase tourism flows to the emirate to reach 10 million visitors by 2021, reiterating that the project contributes to the acceleration of economic development, supports the mobilisation of more vital projects that serve all segments of society, and provide high quality services that meet the continuous developments Sharjah is witnessing, such as the Al Rafisa Dam project, which includes a number of tourism projects.

He went on to affirme that the new Khorfakkan road project, which reduces distances to the east coast, will provide residents and tourists with a unique experience that will attract more visitors to Sharjah and the Eastern Region. “We look forward to more unique and vital projects that will highlight the emirate's unique tourism and economic potential, enhancing its position on the global tourism map to serve as a role model in various vital sectors,” Al Midfa concluded.