Dr. Al Zeyoudi: Khorfakkan road underlines the continuation of sustainability march

Dr. Al Zeyoudi conveyed his greetings and congratulations to His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, for his outstanding efforts in facilitating the movement of citizens and residents between Khorfakkan, Dafta and other areas through the opening of the new Khorfakkan road project.

In an exclusive statement to “Sharjah 24”, Al Zeyoudi reiterated that this project is an addition to the UAE advanced infrastructure and contributes to the promotion of ecotourism in the mountainous areas of the country.

He added that linking the mountains with a chain of tunnels between the cities is an achievement and an addition to the UAE’s sustainability and advanced infrastructure, thanking the UAE leadership for its relentless efforts and keenness to look after the country and citizens.