Dr. Bin Khadem congratulated the UAE people, Sharjah and Khorfakkan citizens for the inauguration of the AED5.5 billion grand edifice, which is a gift from His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah.

In an exclusive statement to "Sharjah 24", Bin Khadem said that the new Khorfakkan road has a great role in supporting the social communication between the various areas of Sharjah, leading to other cities of the emirate, especially the citizens of Shis, Nahwa and Khorfakka.