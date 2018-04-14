Dr. Rashid Al Naqbi: Ruler of Sharjah gives utmost attention to construction projects in Khorfakkan

In an exclusive statement to “Sharjah 24”, Dr. Al Naqbi affirmed that the city of Khorfakkan witnesses mega and leading infrastructure projects which cost billions, as well as other tourism and service projects, which undoubtedly positively reflect the lives of both citizens and residents.

He added that the Khorfakkan-Sharjah road contributes to saving time and effort not to mention the impact of the road on the development of the tourism sector, as it has natural landscaping such as the Al Rafisa Dam, which is an important landmark and an attraction spot for residents, families and visitors.