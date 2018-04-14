Dr. Rashid Al Naqbi: Ruler of Sharjah gives utmost attention to construction projects in Khorfakkan

Sharjah 24: Dr. Rashed Khamis Al Naqbi, Chairman of Khorfakkan Municipal Council, said that the city is witnessing a quantum leap in various aspects of life as a result of the efforts and visions of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah who gives construction projects in the city his utmost attention.
In an exclusive statement to “Sharjah 24”, Dr. Al Naqbi affirmed that the city of Khorfakkan witnesses mega and leading infrastructure projects which cost billions, as well as other tourism and service projects, which undoubtedly positively reflect the lives of both citizens and residents.
 
He added that the Khorfakkan-Sharjah road contributes to saving time and effort not to mention the impact of the road on the development of the tourism sector, as it has natural landscaping such as the Al Rafisa Dam, which is an important landmark and an attraction spot for residents, families and visitors.