Mubarak Al Shamsi praises Sharjah Ruler’s 10% salary increase for gove’t. non-UAE nationals

  • Saturday 14, April 2018 in 5:58 PM
Sharjah 24: Mubarak Rashid Al Shamsi, Director of Al Hamriya Municipality, praised His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah for his generous grants for Emiratis and non-UAE nationals working for the Sharjah government, especially His Highness latest directions of increasing salaries of non-UAE nationals working for the Sharjah government by 10 percent retroactive from last January.
He added that such generous grants by His Highness would achieve job and family stability for those involved in the grant, provide them with a more decent life and encourage them to be more productive.
 
He also praised His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah for the inauguration of the Sharjah-Khorfakkan Road and Al-Rafisa Dam rest house, which come in line with His Highness’ keenness to pay equal utmost attention to the human being and the place, expressing the happiness of both citizens and residents of Sharjah at these precious grants. 