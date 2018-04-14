Khawla Al Mulla: Sharjah – Khorfakkan Road is the gift from the leader to his people

In an exclusive statement to “Sharjah 24” Khawla Al Mulla pointed out that this project came from the His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah vision’s to ease the citizens and residents, ease of movement between the eastern region and all the cities of the state and the arrival of people to their needs.

Chairperson of the SCC said that this road cost a lot in addition to many hours of work and a great effort ranging from ten years, and this is behind him a big man who believes in his people and his love for his sons, and not only the project, but the great surprises announced by His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah.

Khawla Al Mulla congratulated the non-citizens at Sharjah Government for increasing salaries with retroactive effect as of January 2018, confirmed that the Ruler of Sharjah senses all the employees even the simplest worker.