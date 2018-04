In an exclusive statement to “Sharjah 24”, the Secretary General of SCC confirmed that “the tunnel and the project contain picturesque areas, and the residents of this area are very happy to this great project because it facilitates the roads and brings them far distances”.

At the end of his speech, Al Jarwan pointed out that the project cost a large budget and that the Ruler of Sharjah shown great interest to the welfare of his citizens and his sons.