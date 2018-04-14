Sharjah Ruler inaugurates new Khorfakkan Road

Khorfakkan Road is one of the largest and most dynamic projects adopted by the Emirate of Sharjah. It will serve a large segment of the community through directly linking the City of Khorfakkan with Sharjah, which will positively reflect the ease of movement and economic growth in addition to its contribution to the development of neighbouring areas along the new road.

His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah stressed that the citizen’s security and safety are top priority. For this reason, the Emirate has utilised all its potentials to establish roads and vital projects at all costs, including the new Khorfakkan road, where the people of Shis were in urgent need of.

His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah congratulated the citizens, visitors and tourists from inside and outside Sharjah on the opening of the first phase of Khorfakkan Road.

Addressing the attendees at the inauguration ceremony, His Highness talked about the beginning of the establishment of the road, over nearly 14 years ago, saying that he noticed the hardships of the citizens of Shis reaching cities or hospitals to treat their patients, besides the lack of services. He added he used to visit Shis once a year where he would usually be accompanied by the governor of Shis, Khamis Al Naqbi, describing mountainous, rugged and bumpy road leading to the village which sits on the of a mountain.

His Highness went on describing the difficulties and obstacles that impeded the implementation of the new Khorfakkan Road, including the reluctance from the construction companies and engineers to implement the project due to the difficult terrain and the difficulty of building tunnels in the mountains. However, following a two –year deep study, they finally agreed to implement the project.

His Highness pointed to the significance of the project despite the difficulty in implementing it, adding that the longest mountainous tunnel with a length of 2700m was built part of the project, and it will greatly serve the citizens of Shis, neighbouring areas and Khorfakkan.

He praised the efforts of the employees and companies who were part of the implementation of the project.

In another context, His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah directed that a 10 percent salary increase be granted to non- emirati government employees in the Emirate of Sharjah to begin retrospectively from the first of January 2018.

Then, His Highness unveiled a number of developmental and vital projects that will serve the citizens of Khorfakkan which will be completed by the end of 2018. These new projects include seafront and development of Khorfakkan Corniche, Lulu’iyah Beach and Zubara Beach.

Pointing out Sharjah’s exhaustion of all potentials to serve citizens, His Highness ordered that annual rental for the 300 citizens living in rented flats or houses in Khorfakkan be paid by the government until they have their own homes from the government.

He said that the statistics show that Khorfakkan population reach 21,500 and the number of families is 3,300 half of them males, while the number of educated residents in Khorfakkan is 1158 Diploma, BA, MA and PhD. graduates.

His Highness also expressed his desire and hope to solve the problems that concern the people of Khorfakkan and promised to find appropriate solutions to these problems, including the reluctance of young men and women to marry, evasion of study and difficulties faced by parents in upbringing of their sick or disabled children, appreciating families’ efforts to integrate them into society, as well as community groups of orphans who need special care and attention.

His Highness also announced the holding of an annual celebration called "Eid Khorfakkan" to mark the opening of this road, and the opening of public institutions and facilities, adding there are surprises for the citizens of Khorfakkan which will be announced at the end of the year.

His Highness began his tour by inaugurating the first phase of the Khorfakkan project at Al Tai, where he was warmly welcomed by engineers and officials in charge of the project, where he removed the curtain of the commemorative plaque announcing the opening.

The first part of the new Khorfakkan Road extends for 65 kilometers, interspersed with two double lanes, 6 intersections and 8 underpasses, facilitating movement and linking the areas on the road with one another and facilitating social and commercial communication between them.

The road is fully equipped with street lighting. The safety of the road has been upgraded through the central metal barriers that prevent sand dunes, along with a high-level safety fence on both sides of the road to prevent the entry of astray camels and animals, in addition to forestation.

Then, His Highness continued his tour with a stop at Weshah Square in Al Dhaid City where he was received warmly by residents who expressed happiness at His Highness opening of the mega project which will be a vital artery connecting cities and areas of Sharjah with one another.

Warmly welcomed at Dafta Bridge, His Highness removed the curtain of the commemorative plaque announcing the inauguration of the Bridge in Shis where he met with the citizens and listened to their impacts about the project. The citizens thanked His Highness’ keenness to serve citizens and safeguard their safety.

The second part of the new Khorfakkan road extends for 24 kilometers. It consists of two double lanes with five tunnels, which form more than six kilometers of the total length of the road.

His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah pressed the button declaring the commencement of work in Al Sidra Tunnel, the longest tunnel in the Middle East.

Then His Highness opened Al-Rafisa Dam rest house, a tourist and environmental project which His Highness ordered construction on the new Khorfakkan Road.

Touring the 10.684 sqm rest house, His Highness reviewed the various facilities’ recreational services of the AED37million project. Al-Rafisa Dam rest house houses several facilities including a mosque, walkway, and other facilities of interest to visitors and tourists. The project also includes an 82280 sqm lagoon with a depth of 13 metres.

His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah also visited the fort of Shis, which is considered one of the historic bastions and was built over three centuries ago, to protect the region from invasions. His Highness had earlier ordered the restoration and illumination of the fort to symbolise courage and patriotism shown by the people of the region to resist the Portuguese invasion in the past century, to be added to the monument that His Highness previously ordered be set in the place.

During the inauguration and tour, His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah was accompanied by Sheikh Mohammad bin Saoud Al Qasimi, Chairman of Sharjah Central Finance Department; Sheikh Khalid bin Abdullah Al Qasimi, Chairman of Seaports and Customs Authority; Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi, Chairman of the Sharjah Media Council; Sheikh Saeed bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Deputy Chairman of the Ruler's Office in Khorfakkan; Haitham bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Deputy Chief of the Sharjah Ruler's Office in Kalba; Abdul Rahman bin Mohammed Al Owais, Minister of Health and Prevention; Dr. Abdullah bin Mohammed Belhaif Al Nuaimi, Minister of Infrastructure Development; Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, Minister of Climate Change and Environment and Lt. General Saif Abdullah Al Shafar, Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Interior.

Several other senior officials, heads of local and federal government departments, and a host of local media representatives were also present at the inauguration ceremony.