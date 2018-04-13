Sharjah Police launch “There Is A Reward For Serving Any Animate” initiative

The initiative aims to spread a message of giving, cohesion and solidarity among the members of the community, while trying to follow the late Sheikh Zayed’s approach, to make volunteer work part of the life of everyone in the society.

The initiative stems from an idea adopted and applied by the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan during a visit to a restaurant in Switzerland that overlooks a lake, where he saw birds were provided with food. Since then, the late Sheikh Zayed had started an

annual donation to provide food for the birds that are there. Adopting this idea, we started distributing baskets of food and water for birds in Sharjah parks in cooperation and coordination with Sharjah Municipality.