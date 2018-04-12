Salem Al Qasimi honours winners of “Al Qasimia Quran and Sunnah” Award

Sheikh Salem, accompanied by guests of the ceremony, toured the exhibition held on the sidelines of the award and organised by the University’s Islamic Manuscripts House where he familiarised himself with the rare and precious exhibits.

Dr. Rashad Salem, Director of Al Qasimia University thanked His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah for his support and his far-sighted vision in establishing the university to be a beacon of knowledge and a house for learning the holy Quran and the Arabic Language.

Abdullah Al Hosani from Al Quran Al Kareem and Al Sunnah Al Nabawiyyah Establishment pointed to the various stages of development of the award after which Sheikh Salem honoured the winners.

Several officials for the various government institutions and departments, teaching staff and students from the participating universities from inside and outside the UAE also attended the honouring ceremony.