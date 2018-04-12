Maj. Gen. Al Shamsi calls on all institutions to support TBHF

In the presence of Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi, Chairman of Sharjah Media Council and The Big Heart Foundation Humanitarian Envoy; Major General Saif Al Zari Al Shamsi, Commander-in-Chief of Sharjah Police; Abdullah Matar Al Mannai, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Emirates Auction; Mariam Al Hammadi, Director of the Big Heart Foundation, Sharjah Police unveiled that the proceeds of the three-digit number plates: 111, 303 and 3333 will be donated to TBHF following the auction which will be held at Al Jawaher Reception and Convention Centre in Sharjah on April 14, at 4 PM, in cooperation with Emirates Auction.

In an exclusive statement to “Sharjah 24”, Major General Al-Shamsi praised the constant support of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah. He also praised Sharjah Ruler’s wife and chairperson of the Big Heart Foundation Sheikha Jawaher bint Mohammed Al Qasimi for her significant role and humanitarian initiatives around the world.

Al-Shamsi added called on all institutions in the UAE and the Emirate of Sharjah, in particular, to support The Big Heart Foundation for its humanitarian work around the world.