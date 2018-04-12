Lebanese Information Minister: A roadmap should be developed to promote role of media

Riachy’s words came during an exclusive statement to “Sharjah 24”, in which he said that the ‘media session and its role in promoting stability’, held on the final day of the Fikr 16 conference in Dubai, was very important. He explained that during the session, the media situation in the Arab world was assessed and the challenges faced by this sector were addressed.

The session also discussed the points of strength and weakness in the Arab media as a whole, the relationship and role of the media and means of social communication and challenges of the age, the Lebanese Minister added.

He went on but to describe the session as prolific, but its recommendations need to be followed up away from the traditional methods of implementation, adding that a committee should be set up to follow up real and practical implementation of the recommendations.

He added that the real challenges to the role of the media is to verify the information and protect the objectivity through moving towards more actual media, considering that the Fikr 16 Conference and other similar conferences contribute to the development of Arab thought.