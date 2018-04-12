Sharjah Ruler attends second ‘Development of Government Nursery Teachers’ graduation ceremony

This came during a speech His Highness delivered at the graduation ceremony of the second batch of the training course “Development of Government Nursery Teachers”, at the Victoria International School of Sharjah, on Thursday.

His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah expressed happiness at meeting a group of graduate teachers that will push forward the good work adding that the goal of the programme is to establish the beginning of the road, as some students face some difficulties when they go up to university and these difficulties may be a hindrance to their pursue of their education, including seclusion, indifference and lack of love and interest in seeking knowledge, which His Highness attributed to the foundation stage of schooling, explaining that correcting the path should be in the early stages in which the child learns from the cradle.

His Highness pointed out that the Emirate of Sharjah has made progress in the field of education and early childhood care by setting up many educational centres, including children Centres and Youth Centres, as well as establishing nurseries in all cities of the emirate. His Highness cited some mistakes made during a certain stage of implementing the programme, and stressed that the next stage will be a new beginning without mistakes or defect.

Praising the efforts of staff in educational institutions and government nurseries in the service of young people, His highness urged them to pass on their expertise to other nurseries.

His Highness recommended the female graduates to instill the principles of the true religion and the correct Arabic language in the youth, the need to address the child with clear Arabic words and not to use colloquial, distorted or non-Arabic words because the child should grow up with a correct linguistic collection of vocabulary.

He also urged them to perpetuate and implant Islamic principles in children being a base for them and a reference with which they will grow up.

On separating between personal and professional issues, Sheikh Sultan instructed the teachers to treat children tenderly as good treatment would help children learn and gain the necessary skills, stressing the need for the teachers to have clear minds when dealing with the children in the nursery and to avoid outdoor problems that might have a negative bearing on their performance, wishing the graduates good luck in their task and educational journey.

Then, Dr. Saeed Musabbeh Al Kaabi, President of Sharjah Education Council delivered a speech at the honouring ceremony in which he shed light on Sharjah’s experience in the area of education and child care as well as the emirate’s leading initiatives in serving and preparing the youth.

Dean Payrah , the principal of Victoria International School in Sharjah, highly valued His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah’s efforts in supporting the education march, especially the early years of learning . He also hailed the fruitful co-operation between Victoria International School and Sharjah Education Council through this training course which is viewed as a great example of educational co-operation contributing to building and developing human cadres to achieve their goals.

Amna Khalfan Allughani delivered the graduates’ speech in which she expressed thanks and deep gratitude to His Highness for honouring the ceremony and the special attention he gives to the citizens of Sharjah and the wider UAE.

His Highness presented 22 graduates with their certificates congratulating them on their achievements and wishing them progress and good luck in their future life.

During the ceremony, art and music shows presented by Sharjah Victoria International School’s students attracted the large audience of attendees at the event.

Dr. Amro Abdul Hamid, Director of the Sharjah Research Academy; Ali Al Hosani, general secretary of Sharjah Education Council, members of both teaching and administrative staff at Victoria School were present at the honouring ceremony.