Sharjah Ruler inaugurates Fatima Al-Zahra mosque in Maysaloon area

The mosque inauguration comes under the guidance of His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah, on the establishment and construction of typical mosques in several styles inspired by the Islamic style in line with the urban development of the Emirate.

The new mosque overlooks at Clock square, and can accommodate 800 worshipers with an estimated cost of over AED 21 million.

Upon his arrival, His Highness was briefed by representatives of the government departments and engineering companies on the designs that were taken into account in building the mosque and the facilities, services that were attached to it, in addition to the capacity of the mosque.

Government and engineering officials explained that the mosque of Fatima al-Zahra was built in the Islamic architectural style of the Fatimid-stone design, where the mosque was covered with large quantities of stones, topped by two minarets, each 40 meters long.

The mosque is full of services and facilities. It has a library and a guard room, and there are special facilities for the disabled and people with special needs.

The mosque is one of the largest mosques in the city of Sharjah, and is located in the city center and there are outside the mosque a number of parking, in addition to a special prayer room for women.

The total area of the mosque is 11 thousand square meters, while the area of the building is 1388 meters.

The mosque contains an 800-square-meter carpet and a 5-meter-long crystal chandelier suspended in the main prayer area of the mosque, as well as 16 other similar chandeliers dangling inside the mosque.

The inauguration was attended by number of officials and heads of Sharjah governments.