Fawaghi Al Fardan: 21 performances at Sharjah Festival for School Theater

In an exclusive statement to “Sharjah 24”, Alfardan pointed out on the sidelines of the press conference on Thursday at Culture Palace in Sharjah that the theater management will organise the Sharjah Festival for School Theater Composition Award at the level of the GCC countries to encourage and enhance participants to present their creations, develop their abilities, and upgrade their talents.

24 schools in the eastern region competed in the first phase of the festival, which was launched last Sunday at the cultural center in Khorfakkan, after preparatory phase in Sharjah, next Sunday, and the number of schools participating 21 schools in the first, second and secondary schools, with 292 students and 87 teachers.