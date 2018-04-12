Sharjah Police allocates the auction revenue of 3 number plates to TBHF Projects

It is the first collaboration of its kind between Sharjah Police and the Big Heart Foundation (TBHF) following a Memorandum of Understanding recently signed between the two parties.



From a total of 55 plates, the proceeds from three of the most prominent, 111, 303 and 3333 will be donated to the Big Heart Foundation, following the auction at Al Jawaher Reception and Convention Centre in Sharjah on 21st April in cooperation with Emirates Auction.



Car-owners from across the UAE will be bidding for other special private plates, including: 3, 13, 30, 44, as well as 9 triple digit number plates: 115, 131, 210, 311, 456, 500, 609, 696, 990.



The auction will also include 19 four-digit number plates, 19 five-digit number plates, and only one six-digit number plate, which is 100000.



The announcement was made during a press conference held at Sharjah Police General Directorate Headquarters on Thursday in the presence of Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi, Chairman of Sharjah Media Council and The Big Heart Foundation Humanitarian Envoy, Major General Saif Al Zari Al Shamsi, Commander-in-Chief of Sharjah Police, Abdullah Matar Al Mannai, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Emirates Auction, Mariam Al Hammadi, Director of the Big Heart Foundation, and a number of Sharjah police officials and representatives of the local media.



Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi delivered a speech thanking Sharjah Police for its outstanding initiatives and pivotal role in serving the community. “We are highly appreciative of this charitable initiative by Sharjah Police to support the humanitarian efforts spearheaded the Big Heart Foundation, which contributes to the development of projects serving people in crisis around the world.”



The Big Heart Foundation Humanitarian Envoy stressed that the foundation has a mission to strengthen cooperation with various governmental and international agencies as well as UN humanitarian organisations to provide a safe environment for children and their families.



Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi also called upon all members of society to respond to the humanitarian cause and participate in the auction, which translates the values of compassion into tangible aid.



From his side, Sharjah Police Major General Saif Al Zari Al Shamsi highlighted that The Big Heart Foundation is now one of the most important humanitarian aid organisations for children and their families at regional and international levels.



Al Zari also emphasised that the Sharjah Police initiative affirms its commitment to the foundation’s efforts, reflecting the emirate’s contribution in spreading goodness, love and understanding in all parts of the world.



Abdullah Matar Al Mannai, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Emirates Auction, said: "This reflects the aspiration of the UAE to remain an oasis of good deeds and generosity which goes beyond its geographical borders to reach all parts of the world. This follows in the footsteps of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, may his soul rest in peace, who established such values, regardless of race, colour or religious beliefs.”



Al Mannai also expressed his thanks and gratitude to His Highness Dr Sheikh Sultan Bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, who made Sharjah a human beacon of goodwill, knowledge, culture and hope, and to his wife Her Highness Sheikha Jawaher bint Mohammed Al Qasimi, for her continuous efforts to support refugees and the needy worldwide.



Al Mannai also praised the efforts of Sharjah Police in maintaining security and providing safety for UAE citizens and residents in Sharjah, as well as launching leading humanitarian initiatives, highlighting Emirates Auction’s keenness to enhance its strategic partnership with Sharjah Police.



Al Mannai reiterated that Emirates Auction will organise an event worthy of the cause, encouraging the best revenues for the beneficiaries.



Mariam Al Hammadi expressed her great appreciation for the initiative, which aligns with the vision of the emirate’s and the UAE’s wise leadership, to share kindness, empathy, tolerance and generosity across world.



Al Hammadi pointed out that the revenues of the auction will allow The Big Heart Foundation to reinforce its contribution to alleviating the suffering of those in the midst of conflict and crises, and provide the fundamental needs of refugees.



Through institutional and individual contributions, The Big Heart Foundation has implemented a series of humanitarian projects throughout the Arab region and around the world, leaving its footprint in many countries, notably Palestine, Iraq, Lebanon, Syrian refugee camps in Jordan and Rohingya refugees in Indonesia, Malaysia and Bangladesh. The foundation has also launched The Girl Child Fund to support the rights of girls in different regions of the world.



Her Highness Sheikha Jawaher Bint Mohammed Al Qasimi launched The Big Heart Foundation in June 2015 to coincide with World Refugee Day. It followed her decision to transform what was then The Big Heart Campaign into a global humanitarian foundation. The move aimed to redouble efforts to help refugees and people in need worldwide, with the new foundation adding significantly to the UAE’s rich portfolio and long record of humanitarian initiatives, regionally and globally.