JRCC opens exhibitor registrations for Sharjah Bridal Fair

Al Jawaher Reception and Convention Centre (JRCC), organisers of this stylish extravaganza where world-renowned brands captivate visitors with their inspired trends for wedding apparel, hair, make-up, accessories and bridal jewellery, has called on established and emerging fashion designers, beauty and health experts to not miss this opportunity to showcase their brand to a large audience at the most awaited wedding exhibition in Sharjah and the UAE.

SBF 2018 is gearing up to feature some of the region’s most prestigious fashion houses, top experts in the fashion industry, and beauty centres from May 3 to 6, and sharing the exhibition space with these names is sure to raise the profile of especially new and emerging businesses.

Hanan Al Mahmoud, Director of JRCC, said: “The Sharjah Bridal Fair hosts some of the most sought after wedding suppliers in the country. It is an ideal space for exhibitors to connect not only with their target audience and secure business opportunities, but allows them access to multiple brands, knowledge of latest fashion trends and great insight into innovative solutions for high-end wedding celebrations.”

Al Mahmoud added: “SBF also offers a real opportunity to entrepreneurs and owners of small and new enterprises to showcase their products and develop a strong base of clientele, by introducing the UAE community to their products and services, thereby getting a chance for growth locally and globally.”

Designers, make-up artists, wedding planners, and nutrition experts who want to use the prestigious Sharjah Bridal Fair platform to showcase their products and services, can contact the Al Jawaher Reception and Convention Centre on 0561188891, or email at: [email protected]

JRCC is the largest furnished high-end hall in Sharjah and the Northern Emirates that has been offering its impeccable services for high-profile official and social events. With its state-of-the-art facilities and inclusive services and solutions, Al Jawaher Reception and Convention Centre plays host all kinds of events and cater to among others, social gatherings, conferences, exhibitions, weddings and public celebrations. It offers premium hospitality services delivered by a highly qualified and experienced team of attentive industry experts, who are very keen and passionate about meeting the needs of guests and visitors.