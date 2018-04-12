SAA signs “Commitment to the Care of the Elderly” document

The plan was developed by the Committee Supervising Sharjah’s accession to the Global Network for Age-friendly Cities.



The signing ceremony, which took place at SAA, was signed by Ali Salim Al Midfa, Chairman of Sharjah Airport Authority, in presence of Asma Al Khodari, Director of the Committee’s Executive Office Supervising Sharjah’s accession to the Global Network for Age-friendly Cities, as well as a number of SAA officials.

This step supports the vision of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, on making Sharjah an age-friendly ideal environment where residents avail best services, achieving their happiness and welfare.



Ali Salim Al Midfa said: “Signing such document is a part of SAA’s commitment to its social responsibility and keenness to make Sharjah an age-friendly ideal environment and to provide best services, programs and infrastructure achieving happiness and welfare for all different categories of society,”.

“Out of the vision and directives of His Highness Ruler of Sharjah to provide high quality programs and services enhancing Sharjah’s sustainable development, SAA launched many society initiatives aiming at satisfaction of passengers,” added Al Midfa.



“SAA developed the operational plan to implement the initiative and achieve the ultimate objective (Sharjah, Age-friendly City), through raising its staff’s level of awareness on the concepts of caring for the elderly and providing services and facilities dedicated to the elderly,” indicated Al Midfa.

SAA is currently providing many services to the elderly including medical services required for the elderly through the Sharjah Airport Medical Center, Smart-Gates for people with special needs & the elderly, suitable and comfortable escalators designed for all age categories, free of charge wheelchairs, in addition to buses equipped with hydraulic apparatus to lift wheelchair passengers and transport them to the aircraft, safely and efficiently.



SAA will also provide additional services as a part of Sharjah International Airport’s expansion project that is currently in progress. The new services will include reserved parking spaces for the elderly in Departures and Arrivals terminal, driveways for the elderly, and other services dedicated for such category.

The “Commitment to the Care of the Elderly” document is intended to ensure the elderly sustainable financial security within a healthy, social and economically viable living environment.