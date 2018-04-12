At a cost of AED 11 million, SDPW accomplishes EPAA administrative building



Engineer Ali bin Shaheen Al Suwaidi, Chairman of Sharjah Public Works Directorate, announced that the SDPW has accomplished the construction of the EPAA’s administrative building.



Hana Saif Al Suwaidi, Chairperson of the Sharjah EPAA, praised the constant efforts of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, in preserving the environment and supporting the environmental projects.



Al Suwaidi further added that the EPAA seeks to develop the sector of environmental tourism , which is one of the most modern means of tourism attraction. She concluded that the new building should facilitate a positive workplace environment and contribute to a positive work environment, enabling employees to be successful.