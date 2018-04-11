Sharjah and ICCROM explore the prospects for cooperation

Dr. Jassim acquainted the visiting official on the latest archeological discoveries made in the Emirate of Sharjah and the on-going excavation projects. He also spoke about the procedures and regulations in place for conducting archeological excavations in the emirate.



The two sides also explored the prospects for cooperation between SAA and ICCROM in different domains of archeology.



Present at the meeting were Dr. Zaki Aslan, Director of Architectural and Archaeological Tangible Heritage in the Arab Region, ICCROM-ATHAR, which is a is a regional conservation center founded by ICCROM and a number of officials.

ICCROM is an intergovernmental organisation working in service to its Member States to promote the conservation of all forms of cultural heritage, in every region of the world.



It operates in the spirit of the 2001 UNESCO Universal Declaration on Cultural Diversity, which states that "Respect for the diversity of cultures, tolerance, dialogue and cooperation, in a climate of mutual trust and understanding are among the best guarantees of international peace and security."