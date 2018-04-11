41 Arab and foreign speakers will participate in 5% Within Frequency Range Conference

SCHS is organising the conference from April 17 to 18, 2018 at Radisson blu hotel in Sharjah. The conference is part of SCHS continued efforts to raise members of society’s awareness of disability issues and suggesting solutions for it.

The General Coordinator of the Conference Afaf Al Haridi has confirmed that the people who want to register in the conference can visit SCHS website www.schs.ae/wfr-conf and benefit from early registration. Notably, deaf or hard of hearing persons, parents, and university students are going to receive a 60% discount.

In addition, the same category of people would receive a free registration, one for each four. She has confirmed that 41 speakers would present working papers in the conference. There are 10 workshops, which speakers divided into five each day of the two days of the conference. Organizers approved the final program of the conference.

The opening session will host the Royal Prince His Highness Marad bin Ra'ad bin Zeid Al Hussein, President of Higher Council for Affairs of Persons with Disabilities in the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan. The conference will discuss the latest updates within a number of topics such as Arabic Deaf Community and the Uniqueness of Culture and Sign Language, Educating Persons with Hearing Impairment and Improving Education Outcomes, Health Care for Persons with Hearing Impairment and Its Accessibility, and Out of the Redundant Image of Work.

Workshops will focus on preparing teachers, the challenges of stereotypes, the strategies of audio rehabilitation, and sign language etc. Finally, the General Coordinator of the Conference pointed out the organization of a gallery for the products of a group of companies working in the hearing aids field. The gallery will provide a chance for deaf or hard of hearing persons, parents, and specialists to see the latest inventions and technologies in this field.