Sharjah charity team discussed projects of 2018

Sultan Matar BIn Dalmouk , Tareq Saeed Alnoman , Dr. Saeed Al Mathloom , and Ali Mohammad Alsalamy. All attendees showed their thankfulness to his highness sheikh doctor Sultan Bin Mohammad Al Qasimy the ruler of Sharjah and member of the supreme council for his continuous sponsorship and support for all charity and humanitarian work all over the year.

The meeting had agreement of all financial aids and projects decided in the last year that was 255 million derhams in total, that was an agreement to ensure the use of total amount of 2 billion derhams for the last 10 years.

All this effort and support reflects the guidance and mission of his highness, doctor Sultan Bin Mohammad Al Qasimy , and the vision of the whole country to be always supportive for people in need , in terms of projects, financial aids , and charity.

Attendees made sure that all needed preparation for the mass wedding event for 61 gents from citizens and residential that is decided to be on April, 17, 2018 honored by his highness , doctor sheikh Sultan Bin Mohammad Al Qasimy and made sure that all invitations are done.

The same event was done for 4 times previously in UAE , and it was done in Tanzania start of this month for 20 gents.

The meeting has discussed and decided the caravan of Joud that is held in Ramadan in total coverage of 100 million derhams , that will be announced later , in a special conference after preparing and deciding the regions covered by this

project, and number of tents. checking the kitchens that will be participating in the catering , to make sure they are all following the health restrictions is already done and reported.