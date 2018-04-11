Sharjah Ruler inspects work progress of SAPA building

His Highness briefed from the project's owners on the implementation of the construction process and the basic important facilities of the building.

His Highness listened about of what the building contains, including modern studios, a main theater, a theater with a Roman theater covered with high technical specifications, and halls for performing exercises, all will be equipped with the highest quality and latest audio, visual technologies and will also provide advanced control devices that accompany the development of performing arts in their various forms.

SAPA building also includes a number of student lounges and meetings for friendly meetings outside the classrooms, exercises, restaurants and specialised library.

His Highness identified the main materials that will be used in the preparation of all the facilities, which took into account the needs of each facility according to the purpose for which it was established.

His Highness was accompanied by Engineer Ali bin Shaheen Al Suwaidi, Chairman of Sharjah Public Works Department, Dr. Amro Abdul Hamid, Director of the Sharjah Research Academy, and Professor Peter Barlow, Director of the Sharjah Academy of the Performing Arts.