Sharjah Municipality promotes cooperation with Sharjah Waterfront City

The signing ceremony was attended by Director General of Sharjah Municipality, Thabet Salem Al Turaifi, Eng. Hasan Al Tifaq, Assistant Director General for Agriculture and Environment, Sultan Al Shakrah, Executive Director of Sharjah Waterfront City and a number of attendees.

This agreement comes within the framework of cooperation and coordination between the municipality and the various parties, to achieve the aspirations of the public and the application of best practices in the work, which is firmly established by the municipality," said Thabet Salem Al Turaifi.

Al Turaifi pointed out that the municipality is committed through this agreement to work all the necessary procedures to complete the site in terms of switching sand and the extension of irrigation network in the work area of the project, and the work of all additions and amendments and the implementation of the tasks stipulated by the convention.

Sultan Al Shakrah praised the efforts exerted by the Municipality to serve the emirate and the cooperation between the two sides. He pointed out that the agreement and the related items between the two sides enhance cooperation between them, this fruitful cooperation will continue through the signing of other agreements.