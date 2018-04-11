SRTA: AED 42 million compensation for old taxi boards

Al Jarwan said: "This step is in line with the directives of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, as part of His Highness's keenness to follow up his sons and their living conditions, with the total annual compensation to beneficiaries of the owners of old taxis vehicles of citizens AED 42 million.

Al Jarwan pointed out that the payment of 2000 dirham per number and a total of 10 million dirhams to the owners of the numbers was started as an annual bonus, in addition to the commitment of the Authority to pay compensation of AED 32 million per year at a rate of 2.7 million dirhams per month, 500 dirhams for each car was operating within the city and 1000 dirhams for each vehicle was operating outside the city.

Al Jarwan explained that all the rights resulting from the withdrawal of the old numbers are discharged after all the special conditions have been met and documents proving the ownership have been submitted.

Al Jarwan also called the owners of the numbers who did not meet the conditions of exchange for not fulfilling the necessary documents quickly to finish the requirements to receive their dues, adding that they can communicate with the Authority.