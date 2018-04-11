25 restaurants and cafes offering different flavours at Al Majaz Waterfront

Al Majaz Waterfront

Al Majaz Waterfront is one of the most prominent and popular destinations in the emirate. The waterfront, an affiliate of the Sharjah Investment and Development Authority (Shurooq), boasts facilities tailored for a variety of activities and events, as well as 25 restaurants and cafes that welcome visitors with mouth-watering local and international food and beverages.



Its world-class restaurants serve a mix of delectable cuisines, drinks and sweets. Arab meals are represented by Emirati, Moroccan and Lebanese eateries, while Indian food forms many of the Asian signature dishes. There are European restaurants offering Italian food, while North America is represented by American and Canadian food outlets, complementing the host of restaurants along the lakeside destination.



Emirati Hospitality



Emirati cuisine offers traditional dishes that have been passed down through generations providing visitors with the opportunity to taste authentic food across restaurants, cafés and kiosks serving snacks – another café and outlet for snacks and light meals are currently under development.



Al Fanar Restaurant & Café is perfect for lovers of Emirati cuisine who can experience a mesmerising sensation of traditional food and hospitality in the ambience of the 1960s. Furnished with lanterns that provide subtle lighting in the restaurant, and coral stone featured walls, Al Fanar takes guests back to the tranquil atmosphere of the small villages lying on the banks of the Arabian Gulf.



‘Al Breej’ is a kiosk that serves hot and cold food and drinks like ‘Chai Karak’. It also offers different types of popular sweets like ‘Luqaimat’ with date syrup. Recently, ‘Fruit Gang’, a juice outlet, opened to offer a wide range of natural juices, sugar–free drinks and cocktails of fresh fruit salads.



Al Majaz Waterfront also presents an innovative dining experience through ‘Al Rawi’ Café, a first-of-its kind in the UAE that emulates leading literary cafes in the world. ‘Al Rawi’ will provide shelves of books for its visitors to read while enjoying their favorite drinks.



Al Majaz Waterfront houses three Lebanese and one Moroccan restaurant. An Indian restaurant will also be opening soon. It also includes a kiosk serving light food, snacks and beverages.



‘Zahr El Laymoun’ restaurant presents a taste of Lebanon in a home-style restaurant, inspired by the landscapes of the Levant countries, combined with the warmth of Middle Eastern hospitality.



‘Zaroob’ Restaurant is an excellent option for lovers of the Levant cuisine, famous for its eastern Mediterranean food. With its unique design and intimate atmosphere, Zaroob captures the magic of street food from the past with a modern touch.



‘Levantine’, which opens its doors shortly, will offer a unique experience to taste Lebanese dishes prepared by skillful chefs from Beirut. It offers gourmets a charming atmosphere inspired by Arabian floor seating, mixed with bright colors.



‘El Manza’, takes visitors to the exotic spice markets of Morocco to enjoy an authentic dining experience, embracing traditional flavours and dishes mixed with elegant modern touches.



For Asian food gourmets, ‘Oshna’ restaurant, which opens soon, will take its guests on a journey of Indian spices that appeals to all five senses.



Italian Authenticity and Turkish Flavour



The Al Majaz Waterfront dining experience is not complete without visiting Italian restaurants. The destination provides an integrated menu for lovers of the best pizzas, pastas and delicious Italian specialities. There is no better place than ‘Pizzaro’ to sample a variety of main dishes using fresh ingredients and authentic cooking methods from around Italy.



Visitors to Al Majaz Waterfront can also sample the magic of traditional Italian gelato with ‘Amorino Gelato Café’, which offers the finest ice cream and coffee made from 100% natural ingredients.



The destination will soon see the opening of ‘Ellie’s’ Café, specialising in the finest coffee. The new café will be a charming addition, where visitors can choose Arabica beans, the main source of coffee from some of the largest coffee producing countries in the world, such as Brazil, Colombia, India and others.



For Turkish food gourmets, there is a mix of delectable dishes served at ‘Emirgan Sutis’, a distinguished restaurant experience where Istanbul cuisine is combined with an exceptional standard of service in modern and elegant settings.



Visitors can also indulge in the best traditional Turkish ice-cream experience at ‘Maras Turka’, where the sweet treat is made with 100 per cent fresh milk, exciting flavours and toppings. This all natural ice-cream is a showstopper as it is twirled, thrown and pounded on the spot!



North American Eateries



Al Majaz Waterfront offers a variety of fine American and Canadian restaurants and cafés where visitors can enjoy a vibrant atmosphere. There are five American and Canadian restaurants at the destination, and a new one will be opening soon.



Among these is the world famous TGI Fridays, known for serving up fun and food for the whole family in an American classic ambience and a welcoming atmosphere where every day feels like a Friday.



Caribou Coffee offers the finest beans from around the world, along with fresh sandwiches, sweets and inviting interiors. Visitors can taste the authentic American sweets at Dunkin Donuts, offering more than 52 varieties of donuts as well as an array of bagels, sandwiches and baked goods. A special variety of donuts can also be found at Dunkin Café, which opened its doors recently.



Tim Hortons and Cold Stone offers some of Canada’s favourite bites. While Tim Hortons serves up fresh coffee, delicious food, great value and exceptional service 24 hours a day, Cold Stone offers the ultimate ice-cream indulgence for its visitors who can choose their favourite flavour, topping and filling and watch it being made up on the signature frozen granite stone.



Work is underway to open ‘Beaver Tails’, which offers light meals, snacks and drinks. The Canadian outlets has a wide variety of baked and dough pastries and desserts.



Recently, ‘American Jelly Belly Candy Store’ signed an agreement to open a new branch at Al Majaz Waterfront.



International Flavours



With its stylish luxury décor, Shakespeare and Co offers its visitors the opportunity to taste special dishes of desserts, delicious cakes and artisan chocolates, among others, ensuring a delectable experience.



Guests to the attraction can enjoy a new and rich dining experience by tasting delicious cuisine offered by ‘Daily Fresh’ a kiosk that serves light and healthy snacks and drinks. Daily Fresh offers a variety of meals featuring a mixture of sweet corn, exotic fruit and nutritious vegetables.



Work is underway on ‘Hart Box’ café, which will soon be open to visitors. The café offers a rich and varied menu, including fresh juices and snacks.



Al Majaz Waterfront is a key leisure destination favoured by UAE residents and a popular tourist attraction on the Khalid Lagoon. It hosts a variety of artistic and entertainment activities throughout the year, including film screenings, stage shows and firework displays on national occasions and holidays. It is also renowned for its New Year’s Eve fireworks.



The iconic leisure destination boasts many state-of-the art leisure and service facilities, including world-class restaurants and cafes, with stunning scenery overlooking the Sharjah Music Fountain. Al Majaz Waterfront is also home to the mini water themed park (Splash Park), Mini Golf Course, Alwan Centre for kids and play areas designated exclusively for children to enjoy have fun and enjoy time with their families and friends.