Sharjah Police harvest 15 MOI prizes

This came on Sharjah Police General Command’s win of 15 prizes as part of the Minister of Interior's Award for Excellence.

Maj. Gen. Al Shamsi said that the MOI ward is an engine for achieving the strategic objectives of the Ministry of Interior in which the Sharjah Police played a considerable role.

Al Sahmsi pointed out that the Sharjah Police have exerted great efforts and worked in the spirit of one team to improve policing work and achieve the vision and aspirations of the wise leadership in achieving security and safety for the citizens, residents and visitors through its service package and adapting all its efforts to serve the community adding that Sharjah Police’s achievements is the culmination of those efforts.

The Sharjah Police General Commander praised the police departments and officers and members and the task forces responsible for following up the award files on the efforts they all exerted to achieve in this regard; renewing pledge to continue to push forward the march of Sharjah Police towards achieving more progress and success in response to the ambitions of our wise leadership and its aspirations towards making the UAE one of the best countries in the world in terms of security and safety.