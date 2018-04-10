Fahim Al Qasimi participates in Kerala's Global Digital Summit

It also seeks to exchange knowledge and expertise and standardise international means of communication, based on the approach and values of Sharjah, led by His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, he added.

He made this statement while visiting India, where he met with Pinarayi Vijayan, Chief Minister of Kerala, and several senior officials. Hussain Al Mahmoudi, CEO of the Sharjah Research, Technology and Innovation Park, accompanied Sheikh Fahim bin Sultan.

The visit is a response to an invitation received by the department to participate in '#Future', the first Global Digital Summit of its kind in Asia, which saw the attendance of over 2,000 participants and 40 speakers.

Al Qasimi delivered a speech on UAE Innovation Month while stressing that the UAE aims to promote its position as a global centre of innovation, as well as to build its capacities and create a culture of innovation.

During the exhibition, Al Qasimi met with representatives of the United Nations Office of Communication and Information technology, to discuss ways of promoting their cooperation in technological innovation and establishing the U.N. Technological Innovation Lab in Sharjah.

Al Qasimi briefed Vijayan and the senior Indian officials about Sharjah’s Digital Transformation Programme, which aims to transform all its services to smart services, in line with the UAE’s regional and international role in providing e-services.

He also highlighted the importance of cooperating and establishing long-term partnerships with Kerala, which has a prominent intellectual, commercial, industrial and scientific stature.

Al Mahmoudi stated that Sharjah supports the UAE’s knowledge sector and attracts leading minds and intellectuals to invest in their talents.

The Indian side highlighted the importance of reinforcing their cooperation and exchanging knowledge with Sharjah while praising the emirate’s overall efforts and achievements.