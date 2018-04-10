Salem Al Qasimi chairs meeting on preparing Sharjah for Global Network for Age-friendly Cities

The meeting was held to follow up the strategic plan approved by the Sharjah Executive Council, during which the committee discussed the recommendations and results of the previous meeting.

The meeting reviewed the progress made in achieving the standards of age – friendly cities in the Emirate of Sharjah, set by the WHO Global Network for Age-friendly Cities.

The Supreme Committee also reviewed statistics of the second half of 2017 and highly praised the great support by all government departments and institutions in Sharjah. The statistics showed a rise in the number of standards available to 131, compared with 92 in July 2017, with an increase of 20%, reflecting the extent of the efforts made by the competent services. On the other hand, the percentage of standards that still need improvement has decreased by 14.3%, from 75 to 48, while non-available standards decreased to 6.3.

Proposals submitted by the Social Services Department and the Municipalities and Agriculture Affairs Department, to enhance and achieve more goals were also addressed at the meeting.

The Supreme Committee expressed thanks and appreciation to Sharjah Government’s various departments, bodies and institutions for their efforts and fruitful co-operation to achieve the indicators of the strategic plan, pointing to the progress achieved in various indicators and tracks, reflecting the importance of concerted efforts of all parties to achieve the vision of the Emirate being age -friendly.