Sharjah Police, TBHF join forces to help refugees, people in need

Major General Saif Al Zari Al Shamsi, Commander-in-Chief of Sharjah Police, and Mariam Al Hammadi, Director of TBHF, signed the MoU in the presence of Noura Al Noman, Chairperson of the Executive Office of Her Highness Sheikha Jawaher Bint Mohammed Al Qasimi, (HHEO), and Erum Mazher Alvie, Senior Advisor at HHEO, and a number of officials from Sharjah Police and TBHF.



Under the terms of the MoU, Sharjah Police and TBHF – a Sharjah-based humanitarian organisation dedicated to helping refugees and people in need worldwide – will carry out projects and initiatives that help meet the needs of refugees and affected people, alleviate their suffering and ensure their fundamental rights. The two entities will focus on supporting, assisting and empowering children and young people in areas affected by conflict and disaster to help them enjoy dignified, secure and fulfilling lives.



Major General Saif Al Zari Al Shamsi, Commander-in-Chief of Sharjah Police, highlighted that due to the wise leadership, humanitarian action in the UAE and Sharjah towards brotherly and friendly countries and their peoples has become well established. He reiterated that through its various initiatives and campaigns, the UAE aims to alleviate the suffering of millions of people and provide them with their needs, in commitment with Arab and Islamic values and a spirit of solidarity with those in need.



Major General Al Shamsi praised Her Highness Sheikha Jawaher Bint Mohammed Al Qasimi, wife of His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah and Chairperson of The Big Heart Foundation, for her efforts to support refugees and people in need worldwide. He pointed out that Her Highness’s humanitarian contributions are a continuation of the approach of giving established by the UAE’s leaders and the compassion for others that is deeply rooted in Emirati society.



Mariam Al Hammadi, Director of TBHF, thanked Sharjah Police for their efforts to ensure the security and wellbeing of the citizens and residents. She highlighted that the approach aligns with the Foundation’s objectives to reach out with lifesaving aid and security for those affected by turmoil and calamities worldwide, particularly refugee children.



“The projects being implemented by the foundation have contributed to meeting the needs of hundreds of thousands of refugees and people in need in a number of countries. These projects include the provision of healthcare, basic relief materials, food and education, as well as helping refugee children become accommodated to schools in the countries where they live after they and their families have been forced to flee their home countries. This MoU will enable us to expand our scope of outreach to serve wider sectors of the target groups in different parts of the world,” said Al Hammadi.



In June 2015, Her Highness Sheikha Jawaher Bint Mohammed Al Qasimi launched The Big Heart Foundation coinciding with the World Refugee Day. It followed her decision to transform what was then The Big Heart Campaign into a global humanitarian foundation. The move aimed to redouble efforts to help refugees and people in need worldwide, with the new foundation adding significantly to the UAE’s rich portfolio of humanitarian initiatives.