Sharjah Ruler issues Law establishing SDPW

The new Law stipulates that the SDPW shall enjoy the legal personality and the full legal capacity necessary to achieve its objectives.



The main headquarters of the Directorate will be in Sharjah city, and upon the Executive Council’s approval; it may set up branches outside the emirate.



Pursuant to the Law, the new Directorate aims to develop several projects and public utilities in the Emirate of Sharjah according to best practices and sustainability standards; maintain them through updating the building systems and techniques; develop and activate strategic partnerships with scientific institutions and specialised scientific centres; and achieve excellence and efficiency levels of implementation and performance.



The new Directorate shall exercise all its competencies and any other tasks assigned by His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah or the Executive Council.



According to the law, the Directorate shall have a Chairman to be appointed by Emiri Decree, assisted by a sufficient number of staff and experts in accordance with its organisational structure. The Chairman shall have the legal personality and capacity necessary to carry out the Directorate’s acts, ensuring the fulfilment of its functions.



At the suggestion of the Chairman and the adoption of the Executive Council, the organisational structure of the Directorate shall be issued by Emiri Decree.



Upon stated in the articles of the Law, the Directorate’s funds shall be regarded as public funds and shall be exempt from all local government taxes and fees of all types and forms.



The new Law repeals Emiri Decree No. (9) of 2000 regarding the establishment of the Sharjah Directorate of Public Works.



This law shall come into force as from the date of its issuance and shall be published in the Official Gazette. All concerned parties shall implement it each in its respective field. Any provision contrary to the provisions of this law shall be repealed.