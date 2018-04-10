SEC adopts MoU between Sharjah Government and MOCCAE

During the meeting, the SEC discussed several key governmental issues and reviewed the developmental projects of the infrastructure and the development of various fields in order to provide a decent life for citizens and residents in the Emirate of Sharjah.

The meeting began with the ratification of the minutes of the previous session. The Council then reviewed on the memorandum submitted by Municipalities & Agriculture Affairs Department on the development of laboratory work in line with the international standards to serve the health environment in the Emirate.

The Council discussed the report submitted by the Sharjah Department of Planning (SDPS) and Survey on the architectural requirements in a number of commercial projects in the Emirate, Eng. Khalid bin Butti, Director of the SDPS reviewed the details of the report, including an overview of the commercial projects in the Emirate and the requirements proposed by the Department.

The Council reviewed a draft law on rangeland regulation in the Emirate of Sharjah, which included the objectives and articles of the project, which will include the provision of vegetation cover, vegetation expansion, the creation of natural pastures in the emirate to contribute to raising the productive capacity of livestock.

The Council reviewed the decrees, resolutions, and laws issued by His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah.

The Council adopted the MoU to be signed between the Sharjah Government and Ministry of Climate Change and Environment on the National Agenda Indicators to achieve the vision of UAE 2021, the MoU aims to achieve a number of objectives, including green environment and development indicators and integrated infrastructure.

Concluding the meeting, the Council further reviewed the agenda of the Sharjah Consultative Council, SCC’s 14th meeting, to be held on Wednesday, 11 April 2018, to discuss Draft Law on Waqf in the Emirate of Sharjah.