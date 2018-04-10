MoHRE, SLC further women’s welfare

This was formalised in a recent MoU signing, which signals the strengthening of cooperation between the two institutions in effectively utilising the information and experiences of both parties to benefit women.



The MoU was signed by Mohammed Saqr Al Nuaimi, Assistant Undersecretary for Support Services; and Khawla Al Serkal, Director General, SLC, at the MoHRE headquarters in Dubai.



The agreement furthers the UAE’s strategy to create effective partnerships between different institutions to ensure the welfare of community members. Recognising women’s role in society, the MoU provides a framework for both entities to combine efforts to strengthen women’s status as primary contributors to comprehensive development in the country.



The two parties will share knowledge and institutional expertise on all levels, exchange visits, hold meetings, and participate at community events organised by both. To this effect, MoHRE will promote the activities carried out by SLC and their services to their members among the ministry’s female staff, encouraging them to partake, meet new people and enrich their lives.



Al-Nuaimi said that the collaboration will play a significant role in furthering the ministry's agenda to complement the efforts of national entities and private bodies that are dedicated to overall human development. He pointed out that MoHRE is working on implementing several programmes that are designed to positively enhance women’s working environments at various state departments, and also contribute to the development of employee skills – goals that feature on the MoU they signed with Sharjah Ladies Club.



The Assistant Undersecretary for Support Services said that the ministry is working to provide all means of support for its human cadres, especially female employees, to positively reflect on their realities in areas of health, sports and social participation.



Khawla Al Serkal, Director General of SLC, said: “We seek to build bridges of cooperation with various government agencies in the country as we continually strive to enhance our contributions towards our objectives of women’s development and empowerment at various levels. Women represent the cornerstone of the UAE society, and are at the forefront of our progress and development. It is thus imperative that we continue our efforts to support them.”

She added: “The signing of the MoU is a leap forward that will allow SLC to have access to latest information and statistics, based on which we will be able to design and direct our efforts to improve the situation of women more effectively. Another positive outcome of this partnership is that the MoHRE female staff will be able to gain membership of SLC and be involved in a plethora of social, intellectual and sporting activities offered by us. This will elevate their health, wellbeing, and social status – a move that is in line with the UAE’s approach to creating a healthy society where women play a pivotal role in different sectors.”



MoHRE and SLC have agreed to form a joint working group to foster collaboration. The two entities will be holding regular meetings to exchange views and information in order to address difficulties and challenges that may serve as impediments to the execution of their plans to achieve common objectives.

Established in 1982, Sharjah Ladies Club (SLC) is one of the unique facilities dedicated to advancing women. Designed to be a unique leisure and learning space, SLC boasts an array of world-class facilities and offers numerous high-end services, making it one of the best-of-its-kind facilities in the Middle East.



In keeping with the vision of Her Highness Sheikha Jawaher bint Mohammed Al Qasimi, wife of His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah and Chairperson of SLC and Chairperson of the Supreme Council for Family Affairs, to expand the club and its services, 10 branches were established across the emirate’s eastern and central regions.



They are available in Khorfakkan, Kalba, Dibba Al Hosn, Wadi Al Helo, Al Dhaid, Al Batayeh, Mleiha, Al Hamriyah, Al Thamid and Al Madam. These clubs offer leisure, sports, social and cultural activities for women and children, in alignment with a clear and valued mission to providing various activities that cater to the needs of women and girls and help them develop their skills and talents and meet their aspirations.