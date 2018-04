Thabet Salem Al Tarifi, Director-General of the Sharjah Municipality

Al Tarifi stressed that His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah is keen to meet all the needs of citizens and listen to their concerns and complaints, pointing out that this decision reflects the vision and guidance of His Highness to ensure job and family stability, meet their needs and works to achieve their wishes, to emphasize that the citizen is the real capital, which is the building society.