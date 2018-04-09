Sharjah Municipality, MOCCAE discuss co-operation to protect environment

They discussed this issue during the visit of Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, Minister of Climate Change and Environment, and his delegation to the municipality’s headquarters, where they were received by Thabet Salem Al Tarifi, Director-General of the Sharjah Municipality; Sheikha Shaza Al Mu’alla, Deputy Director-General of the General Health and Central Labs Sector; Hassan Al Taffaq, Assistant Director-General of the Agriculture and Environment Sector, and several directors of administrations.

Dr. Al Zeyoudi highlighted the ministry’s strategy to protect the environment and the sustainability of its natural resources, as well as support and develop the country’s agricultural sector to achieve food diversity. The ministry is keen to promote joint action with its strategic partners, including federal and local government authorities and the private sector, to enhance its efforts to achieve sustainability, as per the directives of the wise leadership and the goals of the UAE 2021 Vision, he added.

He also praised the municipality’s overall efforts, which include protecting the environment, supporting the agricultural sector and farmers, expanding the emirate’s green and cultivated areas, as well as its completion of waste management projects and its efficient supervisory role to ensure food safety.

Al Zeyoudi explained the importance of involving the private sector in the government’s projects and plans to achieve the interests of the local community and implement the wise leadership’s future vision and goals, as well as supporting innovation in the environmental and agricultural sectors, to achieve their sustainability.

Al Tarifi stressed that Sharjah aims to achieve its environment protection plans, support the country’s environmental directives, and achieve the vision of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, to promote environmental protection, prioritise agriculture and afforestation, and create nature reserves.