SHA, Zuleikha Healthcare Group sign MoU

The signing ceremony was attended by Abdullah Al Mehyan, Chairman of Sharjah Health Authority, Dr. Abdulaziz Saeed bin Butti Al Muhairi, Director of Sharjah Health Authority and Dr. Zulekha Daud, Founder and Chairperson of Zulekha Healthcare Group, and a number of senior specialists and officials.

In an exclusive statement to “Sharjah 24”, Al Mehyan said that the MoU will cover health insurance for the elderly, citizens and people with special needs living in Sharjah with discounts of up to 25% on all services and treatments which are provided by Zulekha Healthcare Group’s hospitals and health centres.

Al Mehyan added that Sharjah Health Authority seeks to develop the health sector in the emirate in particular and in the UAE in general, stressing that the strategic objectives of the Authority are to strengthen the relationship with the private sector as a strategic partner.

"In the coming days, a number of initiatives will be launched and a series of agreements with various hospitals in the private sector will be signed with the aim of developing the health system in the Smiling Emirate,” Al Mehyan announced.