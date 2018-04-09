Sharjah CP re-forms Khorfakkan Sports Club’s board

Administrative Resolution No 5 of 2018 stipulates that the administrative posts will be distributed among the members included in this Resolution at the first meeting of the board.

Pursuant to the Resolution, the term of memberships will be three renewable years. The members shall continue to fulfil their roles at the end of their terms until new members are appointed.

The Resolution shall be effective from the date of its issuance and other competent authorities should implement its provisions each in its respective field, and shall be published in the Official Gazette.