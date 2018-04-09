Sultan Al Qasimi meets Chairman and members of Sharjah Media Council

During the meeting, His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi briefed the Sharjah Media Council and Media Policy on Sharjah's vision, mission, values and objectives to ensure that Sharjah continues to be a role model for responsible media, a center for knowledge management and dissemination, and an integrated environment for innovation.

His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah also called for the need to deal with all the issues, which occupy the talk of the hour with some wisdom away from the excitement and in accordance with the general approach of the Emirate.

His Highness also briefed on the latest plans and development projects in Sharjah Media Council and all its affiliated institutions represented by Sharjah Media City (Shams), Sharjah Media Corporation (SMC) and Sharjah Government Media Bureau (SGMB).

His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi praised the efforts of the SGMB in the success of the seventh session of the seventh edition of the International Government Communication Forum (IGCF 2018). His Highness also received a copy of the recommendations of the Forum.

His Highness directed the Sharjah Media Corporation (SMC) to work towards targeting wider sectors of the public in light of the emirate's diverse activities locally, regionally and Globally.

His Highness also briefed on the developments and infrastructure projects of Sharjah Media City, which serve the media and investment companies.

The meeting was attended by Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi, Chairman of Sharjah Media Council, Dr. Khalid Omar Al Midfa, President of Sharjah Media City (Shams), Mohammed Hassan Khalaf, Director General of Sharjah Media Corporation, Tariq Saeed Allay, Director of Sharjah Government Media Bureau (SGMB), Hassan Yacoub Al Mansouri, Acting Secretary General of Sharjah Media Council.