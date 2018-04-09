SCTDA showcases latest projects at Riyadh Travel Fair 2018

Participating for the seventh time, the SCTDA will be taking part at the event along with 270 participating companies and institutions from all over the world to review the key trends and recent developments in the tourism sector, in addition to highlighting the largest tourism projects and initiatives that are currently underway in the Emirate of Sharjah.



Khalid Jasim Al Midfa, Chairman of SCTDA, is heading the delegation, which includes representatives of government authorities and hospitality service providers in the emirate, including Sharjah Chamber of Commerce & Industry, Air Arabia; Oceanic Khorfakkan Resort & Spa; Radisson Blu Resort, Sharjah; Sharjah Airport Travel Agency (SATA); Al Rais Tours & Holidays; Sheraton Sharjah Beach Resort & Spa; Al Bait Hotel and Sharjah Collection



Commenting on this move Al Midfa said, “The Authority’s participation in the exhibition is an ideal opportunity to showcase Sharjah’s tourism products in the Saudi market, which have grown exponentially in recent years. This will help build partnerships and opportunities for collaboration with the Saudi tourism sector, which is one of the largest Gulf markets that sends tourists to the emirate. We are focusing our efforts on enhancing the contribution of the tourism and commercial sectors to support the economic, social, cultural and environmental development of Sharjah by promoting sound planning to ensure sustainable growth in this vital sector."

The emirate of Sharjah is an extremely popular destination among Saudi tourists because of its diverse tourism and cultural offerings, in addition to the finest hospitality services and facilities. Furthermore, a wide range of entertainment and shopping destinations and international cultural festivals add to the emirate’s reputation as the perfect family-friendly holiday destination. The preservation of cultural and civilizational aspects, traditions and language are other major factors that attract Saudi families to the emirate.

Al Midfa concluded: “The emirate of Sharjah enjoys a prominent position in the Saudi market, attracting around 136,000 Saudi tourists during 2017, as it is an ideal destination for families. Through our participation in the exhibition, we look forward to further enhancing Sharjah's reputation as one of the best tourism and commercial destinations in the world and strengthening cooperation and coordination with various entities to take the ambitious development projects in the UAE forward. These efforts complement the vision of H.H. Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Member of the UAE Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, to increase the number of visitors to 10 million by 2021.”

Sharjah’s pavilion at the 2018 edition of the Riyadh Travel Fair showcases the most significant tourism and environmental projects launched in the emirate recently, including the Al Badayer Oasis, Kalba Kingfisher Lodge, Novotel Sharjah Expo, Sharjah's Anantara Resort, Pullman Hotel, Al Bait Hotel, Fossil Rock Lodge and the DoubleTree by Hilton. Three more prestigious projects that are in the pipeline are a desert resort in the Mahthab area with 134 rooms, a Tulip hotel with 210 rooms and Ramada Kuwait with 493 rooms.

The tourism and hospitality sector in Sharjah has witnessed a remarkable increase in the number of guests and visitors during the last year, compared to 2016. The sector currently comprises 102 hotel properties, which provide about 10,000 hotel rooms. In addition, the completion of projects that are currently underway will add great value to the success of tourism in the emirate.